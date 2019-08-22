GCSEs: Best-ever results at Samuel Whitbread Academy in Clifton

Students and staff at Samuel Whitbread Academy are celebrating a stunning set of GCSE results – the school’s best ever – with 73% of students gaining a 9-4 in English and maths and 48% achieving 9-5, well above the national average.

An impressive 77% of all the grades achieved this year were a grade 4 or above with 32 students gaining one or more of the coveted grade 9s.

Samuel Whibread GCSEs 2019

Maths were celebrating record-breaking results with 81% achieving 9-4 and 56% achieving 9-5, 13 students managing to gain a grade 9. This matched the English results of 80% achieving 9-4 and 63% 9-5.

There were a number of individual highlights this year with several students achieving the top grades, including Tom Warriner, who achieved seven grade 9s. He said: “I am really happy with my results and I’d like to thank all my teachers, especially performing arts and English, who really helped me through all my exams. I’d also like to say well done to all my friends.”

Cailin Prior, also achieved seven grade 9s, said: “I was so shocked with my results and I still can’t quite believe it. I’d like to thank all my teachers, especially biology, PE and sociology!”

Principal Nick Martin said: “The students have excelled themselves this year and I’m so pleased for all of them. As a year group they have worked incredibly hard and this has clearly paid off with lots of smiling faces this morning when they picked up their results. I would like to congratulate all of them on their results and wish them the very best for their next steps, whether they’re returning here for Sixth Form, or off to college or an apprenticeship.”sad

Samuel Whibread GCSEs 2019

Samuel Whibread GCSEs 2019

Samuel Whibread GCSEs 2019

Samuel Whibread GCSEs 2019