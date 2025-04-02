Henlow Church of England Academy praised for enabling students and staff to flourish

Living life in all its fullness

Henlow Church of England Academy has received high praise in its latest Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) Report, which commends the school for its strong leadership, inclusive learning environment, and commitment to personal and academic growth.

The report highlights how the school’s vision—rooted in John 10:10, “I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full”—is brought to life by the dedication of its leaders and staff. “The school’s vision is made a reality by the wise decisions and caring actions of leaders and adults at the school,” the report states. “As a result of this commitment to fullness of life, students flourish.”

Key strengths identified in the report include the academy’s rich and fulfilling learning opportunities, its high-quality religious education, and a carefully considered programme of collective worship that fosters well-rounded development. “Students, including those considered vulnerable, thrive because of the many and varied learning opportunities they can access,” the report affirms.

The school’s culture of listening and support was also praised. “School policies and practice create a culture where members of the school community are confident that they are valued,” the report notes, ensuring that both students and staff feel heard and supported.

Caren Earp expressed pride in the findings, stating:"We are delighted that the inspection has recognised the dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our students, and the strength of our community. Our commitment to fostering a nurturing and enriching environment remains unwavering, and we will continue to build on this success."

Henlow Church of England Academy remains committed to its vision, ensuring that every student is given the opportunity to grow, succeed, and thrive in an ever-changing world.

This fantastic achievement means that both schools within the Poppy Hill Church of England Multi Academy Trust are living up to their foundation as a Church school and are enabling their students and adults to flourish.