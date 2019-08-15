Incredible A-level success stories at Samuel Whitbread Academy in Clifton

There was much to celebrate at Samuel Whitbread Academy in Clifton today, as students received another great set of A-level and BTEC results after two years of hard work.

Overall, 74% of the grades achieved were A*-C or equivalent with the average grade in line with last year’s best-ever results.

There were a number of incredible individual success stories, including Kieran Cawley who achieved A*A*A*A and is off to study Chemistry at Durham.

Matt Bright and Jayke Smith both achieved A*A*A* and are studying maths at Selwyn College, Cambridge and Mechanical Engineering at Leeds, respectively. Harriet Bailey also achieved A*AA and is off to study veterinary medicine at Nottingham.

Wiktoria Adamska narrowly missed out on the entry grades to study medicine last year at Cardiff.

However, she was so determined to fulfil her dream of being a doctor that she decided to retake her chemistry A-level this year and after securing the grade A that she required, is now off to Exeter to study medicine.

Headboy Lucas Lyko, who achieved A*A*A*A and is off to study Geography at St Catherine’s College, Oxford, said: “I would like to thank all the teachers for all their help and support over the last few years, especially the Sixth Form team who work really hard and support everyone to get what they need. I am so pleased for all the year group and I wish them all the luck in the world.”

Principal Nick Martin said: “I’m delighted to see so many happy faces today. The students have worked really hard to get the grades they need for the next stage of their lives and their hard work has paid off.

“Many of them have been mentors and coaches to younger students this year as well as raising thousands of pounds for charity, so I would also like to thank them for being such fantastic role models and for their lasting contribution to school life at Samuel Whitbread.”