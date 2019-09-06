Kind Biggleswade mum’s uniform drive lifts burden from parents

Biggleswade’s ‘Uniform Lady’ held a successful donation drive in her garage to ease the cost of the new school year.

Amy Pugsley, 35, started the initiative in 2018, after hearing about mums and dads who were struggling to pay up to £300 for an upper school uniform and around £150 for a lower school one.

Kind Amy's uniform drive was held in her garage.

The kind-hearted mum held a donation drive and collection in her garage on August 10 and 11 and was pleased with the number of people who came.

She said: “104 people came to the uniform drive. It was an amazing turn out.”

The last day to collect requested uniform was August 24 and many families visited for the final day.

Amy said: “Nearly 200 families turned up, which means we had 550 families in total helped with uniform.

“We absolutely smashed last year’s total of 250.

“I couldn’t have done this without the amazing generosity of the community. I’d also like to thank Sainsbury’s, Sapphire Hair and Beauty, and Sweet Alley for collecting donations.”