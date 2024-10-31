Last day to apply for secondary and upper school places in Central Bedfordshire

By Jo Robinson
Published 31st Oct 2024, 13:10 BST
A pupil raises their hand during a lesson. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images).placeholder image
Today (October 31) is the final day to apply for your child's secondary or upper school place for 2025 in Central Bedfordshire.

If your child is due to transfer next year, then you can apply online.

However, any application received after today will be deemed as late.

Central Bedfordshire Council states: "We recommend you use all three preferences, and name three different schools, including their catchment or nearest school as one of these preferences.

"We must allocate places to pupils whose parents/carers have expressed a written preference for that school, ahead of those who have not."

