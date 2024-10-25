Maple Tree Harvest Festival Haul
Each year the children at Maple Tree Primary School in Sandy collect long life food items to donate to the food bank, The Need Project, as part of their Harvest Festival celebrations.
This year they have outdone themselves by collecting over 750 items! School was amazed by how many children donated food this year, with some children buying items with their pocket money.
They were incentivised by earning a house point for each item donated; there's nothing like a competition to get the children excited!
The Need Project work through local churches in Central Bedfordshire providing food packages to support individuals and families who are experiencing food deprivation.