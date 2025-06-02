Meppershall Academy embraces early years with age range change

Meppershall Academy is delighted to announce a significant enhancement to its educational provision, officially lowering its age range to encompass Meppershall Pre-School as of 1st June 2025. This exciting development creates a seamless educational journey for children aged 2-11 years.

The integration of Meppershall Pre-School into Meppershall Academy marks a pivotal moment for early years education in the local community. This strategic move aims to provide a continuous, high-quality learning experience, fostering a strong foundation for children's academic, social, and emotional development from their earliest years.

Head of School, Margaret Newman, expressed enthusiasm for the change: "We are thrilled to welcome Meppershall Pre-School fully into Meppershall Academy and the wider Poppy Hill MAT family.”

The benefits of this expanded age range are far-reaching. Children will experience a consistent curriculum and a familiar environment as they progress from pre-school into the primary years. This close alignment will facilitate better communication between educators, ensuring that each child's individual needs are understood and supported throughout their development. Furthermore, it will strengthen the sense of community within the school, fostering stronger relationships between families and staff from an earlier stage.

School photo by Oleksandr P on PexelsSchool photo by Oleksandr P on Pexels
Mrs Earp, CEO of Poppy Hill Church of England MAT commented “This integration will allow for even greater continuity in learning, enabling our youngest pupils to transition smoothly into Reception and beyond. We believe this holistic approach will provide an exceptional start to their educational journey, nurturing their potential from the very beginning."

Meppershall Academy looks forward to building on the existing strong links with Meppershall Pre-School, providing a vibrant and supportive learning community where every child can flourish.

