National recognition for two exceptional educators from The Bedford College Group on Thank a Teacher Day

The Bedford College Group is celebrating a moment of national pride as two of its outstanding staff members, Shona McFadyen and Jess Day, have been honoured with Silver Awards in the 2025 Pearson National Teaching Awards, announced on Thank a Teacher Day (18/6).

A representative from Pearson visited both The Corby Sixth Form and Shuttleworth College to personally congratulate Shona McFadyen and Jess Day on their remarkable achievements. Jess received the Silver Award for FE Lecturer of the Year, while Shona was recognised as Outstanding New Teacher of the Year with the Silver Award. This personal visit was a fitting tribute to their exceptional commitment to education and the lasting impact they have made on both their learners and colleagues across The Bedford College Group.

Shona and Jess are now among a select group of just six Silver Award winners in each of their categories nationwide. As Silver recipients, they will go on to attend a Silver Winners’ Afternoon Tea in July, followed by the Pearson National Teaching Awards UK Ceremony and Dinner in November 2025, where the Gold Award winners will be revealed live.

FE Lecturer of the Year Silver Winner, Jess Day, Outdoor Adventure Instructor and Lecturer at Shuttleworth College, commented: "I’m absolutely thrilled to receive this award. It’s a real privilege to be recognised for doing something I love. Supporting students and helping them grow is the most rewarding part of the job, and I feel incredibly lucky to be part of such a dedicated team."

Jess Day celebrates her award with The Bedford College Group CEO, Yiannis Koursis OBE, and her colleagues from Shuttleworth College.

Outstanding New Teacher of the Year Silver Winner, Shona McFadyen, Teacher of Biology (A Level) at The Corby Sixth Form, added: "It’s a real honour to receive this award, and quite surreal to be recognised on a national level. The journey so far has been full of learning, growth, and challenge, and I’m grateful to be part of a community that values and supports its teachers. This recognition motivates me to keep pushing forward and developing in my role."

Yiannis Koursis OBE, CEO of The Bedford College Group, shared his pride in both award recipients, stating: "It is a tremendous honour for Shona and Jess to receive national recognition for their remarkable work. These Silver Awards are a testament to their talent, energy and dedication. We are incredibly proud of their achievements and the difference they make every day in our learning community.”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards, widely regarded as the “Oscars of Teaching”, celebrate the life-changing work of educators across the UK and aim to highlight the positive impact of education at every level.

The Bedford College Group is proud to have such inspiring individuals as part of its team and remains committed to providing the highest quality of education across all its campuses. These awards reflect the Group’s ongoing mission to support learners, raise aspirations, and deliver excellence in teaching and learning throughout the region.