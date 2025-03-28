NFU president comes to Shuttleworth College

NFU president with students from Shuttleworth College

The president of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), Tom Bradshaw, met with farmers of the future when he visited students at Shuttleworth College, a specialist land-based college which offers agricultural and environmental education in Bedfordshire.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Bradshaw was there to deliver the annual Shuttleworth Lecture where he spoke on the topic of ‘Food Security in an Increasingly Insecure World’.

Prior to the lecture Mr Bradshaw took the time to meet with some of the students who are studying agriculture and countryside management. They were given a valuable opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions with Tom about the future of food and farming alongside farmers and union members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the event one of the students said: “The NFU lecture was a very interesting meeting, especially for us younger people to learn about the more political side of farming that a lot of us are not typically exposed to. Hearing the statistics regarding the government’s new budget, and struggles that farmers are facing with the sustainable farming incentive being phased out, it is concerning for all of us who want our futures to be in farming.”

Speaking about his visit Mr Bradshaw commented: "The UK has a huge opportunity to produce food despite global challenges, but we need the brightest talent to drive the future of farming. Colleges like Shuttleworth play a vital role in developing that talent to secure our food supply and tackle climate change."

Dr Catherine Lloyd, Vice Principal of Shuttleworth College added: “The students at our college are training to be the farmers of tomorrow, to have an opportunity to speak to the president of the NFU was really valuable. They were able to hear first hand from working farmers just how challenging it is for them to make a profit and stay in business. But they also heard why farmers are so passionate and dedicated to the cause and why they love the life farming gives them.”

To find out more about Shuttleworth College and the courses on offer visit: