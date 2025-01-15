Nominate your school for a free immersive dinosaur experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedfordshire lower schools have a roarsome opportunity to enter an exciting competition for pupils to win a free interactive dinosaur experience.

Giant Journeys, which provides educational immersive workshops for children, has opened a public vote on social media in which local schools can put themselves forward to meet Reggie – a five-metre-long animatronic T-Rex – in a special session.

The prize has already caused a stir in nearby Northampton, where more than 9,500 people voted for more than 80 different schools at the end of last year.

Giant Journeys was established in September 2024 by founder Darren Smith, who has a passion for creative education and more than two decades of experience providing innovative experiences for children.

Reggie the animatronic T-Rex with a pupil at one of the Giant Journeys workshops.

The entrepreneur wants to transform how youngsters engage with learning.

Darren said: “Our interactive sessions are designed to educate and inspire the young people we work with and are a unique way to bring science, history and lots more to life in your school.

“We use cutting-edge technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) to engage young minds and spark curiosity and have found our methods bring great joy and a renewed love for learning as part of an unforgettable adventure.

“This contest is a fantastic opportunity for local lower schools to experience a visit from Reggie the T-Rex free of charge. Anyone can vote, so go ahead and give your school a chance to win!”

Reggie the animatronic T-Rex at one of the Giant Journeys workshops.

Voting is open until the competition closes on Friday 14 February. Winners will be announced shortly afterwards. Runners up will receive a coveted discount voucher.

To place your vote, visit https://pages.giantjourneys.co.uk/home-2154-1223-9478

For further information about Giant Journeys visit www.giantjourneys.co.uk