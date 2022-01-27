Pupils at a Caldecote lower school do not achieve as well as they could, say Ofsted inspectors.

Ofsted inspectors visited Caldecote Church of England Academy on Manor Place, Upper Caldecote, in November - with the results of the inspection being published this week.

And they said the school 'requires improvement' across the board - but noted that clear plans for the future were firmly in place.

Ofsted inspectors said the school 'requires improvement'

The school has said it is looking forward to building on its progress and driving up standards.

The report said that in some subjects teaching does not help pupils remember the important knowledge leaders want them to know - which means they find it hard to recall what they have been taught or misunderstand what they have learned.

And while it acknowledged that pupils behaved well at playtime and dinnertimes, it added that " when teaching is not matched well to their needs some pupils’ behaviour slips. They lose focus as they either struggle to understand the learning purpose or become bored."

It also said that support for pupils' wider development is not consistent, with opportunities for children to develop their interests and personal qualities not clearly planned for.

However, it added that the students enjoy coming to school and say their teachers are kind.

The report stated: "Pupils say that they feel valued. Pupils feel safe. They know what bullying is and say it is rare. They are confident that adults in the school will deal with any worries that they may have. Parents agree that their children are kept safe in school."

The Ofsted inspectors noted that pupils have gaps in their knowledge which has been exacerbated by the pandemic, while significant staffing changes have hindered leaders in implementing the planned curriculum and identifying what pupils know and can do.

And they said that teachers do not always adapt their teaching based on what pupils already know - meaning the children at times struggle with tasks or find them too easy.

However, it noted that curriculum plans in several subjects are new and have been planned clearly with pupils' needs in mind - but said the impact of these new plans is not yet seen.

And the inspectors praised the children's reading, saying they experience a wide range of stories and books and develop a love of reading.

Pupils who struggle with reading, including those that are disadvantaged and pupils with SEND, receive precise small group support to help them catch up

The inspectors also praised the school's leaders.

The report stated: "All leaders are committed to bring about school improvement. Staff are overwhelmingly supportive of school leaders. The recently formed local governing body provides a range of relevant skills, experience, and support to school leaders. The trust has worked with school leaders to set specific and appropriate priorities that link precisely with staff training, which is also being provided by the trust. This is helping staff to improve the quality of education. Clear plans to bring about further stability in the teaching team are firmly in place."

A spokesman for the school said: "At the inspection, we were pleased to note that the team recognised the progress of the school, and that their grading reflected improvements made since their last visit.