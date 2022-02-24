Students with the brand new bird table

Youngsters at Derwent Primary School are getting close to nature with a bird table in their playground.

Barratt North Thames donated the build-your-own bird table to the school on Hitchin Road in Henlow as part of National Nestbox Week, which ran from February 14 to 21.

The bird table, which is made from sustainably sourced wood, will native birdlife to the school playground, including blue tits, house sparrows, robins, wrens and wagtails.

Helping to build the bird table

Karly Williams, Sales and Marketing Director for Barratt North Thames, said: “As a sustainable housebuilder and longstanding corporate partner of the RSPB, our goal is to create a safe home for nature and humans alike at our developments, and areas around them.

"With this campaign we hope to empower children to take small steps to welcome wildlife into their school playground.

"By installing a custom-made bird table in the playground, the children can take one small step to help protect wild birds, and allow the population to continue to grow this nesting season.”

James Adkins, Executive Headteacher at Dervent Primary School, said: “We are passionate about teaching pupils from a young age the importance of preserving wildlife, so we were excited to have our very own bird table for the school playground!