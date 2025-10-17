Pupils at Everton Heath Primary School celebrate Harvest Festival

Pupils at Everton Heath Primary School near Sandy contribute to local church’s Harvest collection

Pupils from Everton Heath Primary School near Sandy, part of The Cam Academy Trust, were delighted to give a generous selection of groceries to their local church, St Mary’s in Everton.

The Everton Heath children gathered a wide range of provisions, such as pasta, tinned food and rice, which they gave to the church to distribute.

As part of the school’s Harvest festival celebrations, Reception children made a picture which was displayed in St Mary’s for the Harvest Service on 5th October.

Harvest Festival is a time-honoured tradition that marks the gathering of crops and the sharing of produce; it is a time for communities to reflect on the importance of food, the work that goes into growing it and the need to support those who may not have enough.

Headteacher of Everton Heath Primary School, Emma Bircham, said: “The children very much enjoyed our Harvest Festival celebrations.

“Harvest is a time when we can teach the children about the importance of kindness and generosity and the value of supporting those in our community who may be struggling.

“I would like to thank all our Everton Heath families for their generosity.”