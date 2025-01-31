Record number of fines issued to parents for taking children out of school in Central Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A record number of fines were issued to parents for taking children out of school in Central Bedfordshire last year, new figures show.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as school leaders' unions said a new approach must be considered by the Government to address pupils being taken out of school, adding current fines are a "blunt tool" for tackling the issue.

Department for Education data shows there were 3,238 penalty notices issued in Central Bedfordshire for unauthorised absences in the last academic year, compared to 2,461 in 2022-23 – a 32 per cent rise in a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the highest number of notices issued since comparable records began for the area in 2010-11.

Parents walking their children to school. PICTURE: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA

Of the penalty notices issued last year, 2,900 (90 per cent) were for unauthorised holidays.

In September, school absence fines in England rose from £60 to £80, and a parent who receives a second fine for the same child within a three-year period will now receive a £160 fine.

Nationally, 487,344 penalty notices were issued for unauthorised absences in 2023-24, up 22 per cent from the year before and also the highest figure since records began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vast majority (91 per cent) of fines were for unauthorised family holidays.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "School leaders take no pleasure in parents being fined, but must have clear, consistent policies in place that emphasise the importance of attendance."

He added: "We can understand why some parents want to take holidays at other times of year as this may be the only way it is affordable, even with the threat of a fine.”

Of the resolved penalty notices in Central Bedfordshire, 2,392 were paid and 69 were withdrawn prior to prosecution. Meanwhile, 312 led to prosecution for not being paid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "We need a national effort to tackle the epidemic of school absence so we can give children the best start in life – with Government, schools and parents all playing their part."

"This Government will do everything in its power to tackle the problem but behaviour like term-time holidays cannot be changed with support alone – which is why fines have a vital place in our system, so everyone is held accountable for ensuring our children are in school."