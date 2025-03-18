Robert Bloomfield Academy rated Outstanding in all areas by Ofsted

Robert Bloomfield Academy in Shefford has once again been rated Outstanding in all areas in its latest Ofsted inspection.

It is the fourth successive time since 2008 that Ofsted inspectors have given the top judgement to the academy, which is part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST).

The latest report, which followed a two-day inspection in February, described how high aspirations underpinned the middle school’s values and determination for all pupils to become the best that they can be.

Inspectors noted how extremely positive relationships underpinned the success of pupils, who thrived in the “welcoming and exceptionally inclusive middle school environment”.

Robert Bloomfield Academy pupils showcase the school's VOICE values

The report also highlighted how the Robert Bloomfield spirit shone through pupils’ kindness and respect shown to others, that the carefully-designed curriculum extended beyond national expectations, and the excellent provision for children’s personal development.

Principal John Linehan said: “We are all immensely proud of this achievement; it is testament to the students, staff and the wonderful community we serve.

“Each and every member of our school community consistently lives our VOICE values and as such this outcome is well-deserved – Robert Bloomfield Academy is a special place for young people to learn and grow.”

BEST Chief Executive Officer Dr Alan Lee said: “I am so proud of Robert Bloomfield Academy.

“This is probably the largest school of its type in England and maybe the most successful. For Ofsted to affirm the Outstanding quality of education at the school for the fourth consecutive time is extraordinary.

“Approaching 20 years of continuously judged Outstanding education for the Shefford and surrounding area – wow, wow, wow!

“All at Robert Bloomfield and the wider BEST community have my utmost respect and deepest gratitude. Both Gravenhurst Academy and Robert Bloomfield Academy securing Outstanding Ofsted grades clearly demonstrates the importance of people before structure and operating within a supportive Trust.”

Chair of Governors Mark Liddiard said: “I am immensely proud that Robert Bloomfield Academy has maintained its Ofsted Outstanding rating, a true testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire Bloomfield community.

“This achievement reflects the unwavering commitment of our leadership team, staff, governors, parents, and pupils, whose dedication and enthusiasm to learn consistently impress us whenever we visit the school.

“Maintaining high standards and offering a broad and engaging curriculum is at the heart of our values to ensure that every student has the opportunity to thrive and achieve their very best.

We are deeply grateful to Mr Linehan and his leadership team for their dedication and guidance, to our talented staff who consistently support all children to reach their full potential, and our governors for their instrumental role in steering the school through periods of change since our last inspection in 2014.

“We also would not have achieved this without the excellent support we have received as part of BEST, and we want to extend our heartfelt thanks, too, to our brilliant parents, whose unwavering support is invaluable.”