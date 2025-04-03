Samuel Whitbread Academy reach U18 ESFA Schools Cup Final once again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Samuel Whitbread Academy aim for redemption in U18 ESFA Schools Cup Final.

Samuel Whitbread Academy’s U18 football team has once again cemented its place among the country’s elite, securing a spot in the ESFA Schools Cup Final. The highly anticipated showdown will see them take on Millfield School from Somerset at Stoke City’s BET365 Stadium on Tuesday, 6th May, with kick-off set for 13:30. The match will be live-streamed on the ESFA YouTube channel.

This marks Samuel Whitbread’s fourth appearance in an ESFA National Final and their second in two years at the U18 level. For several players, it’s a historic third consecutive final at Stoke City, having previously reached the U16 final in 2023.

The road to the final has been nothing short of dominant. The team showcased their quality with a commanding 5-0 quarter-final victory over Carre’s Grammar School, Grantham, before an emphatic 7-1 semi-final win against Cheadle Hulme High School, Stockport.

Samuel Whitbread Academy U18 football team

Many of the squad members are already making waves in senior football, representing non-league sides such as Stotfold, Shefford Town & Campton, Potton United, Biggleswade United, Langford, Letchworth Garden City Eagles, and AFC Oakley. Their experience at this level will no doubt serve them well as they prepare for their biggest test yet.

Team captain Mitchell Gooch reflected on last year’s disappointment, saying:

"We were disappointed not to lift the trophy last season and didn’t really perform to the levels we had hoped for in the final. We have learned a lot from that day and are confident that we can get over the line this year."

Director of Football Jason Goldman also praised the squad’s dedication:

"I can’t speak highly enough of this group of players. Each and every season, they have shown incredible levels of resilience and determination to achieve their goals. Their commitment and ability to lead each other into every game with such high standards is often a missing piece for young players at this level. As a coach, I am incredibly proud to work with them daily. I know just how good they can be, so now it’s about putting all their hard work and preparation into action on 6th May."

With the trophy within reach, the Samuel Whitbread squad will be hoping this is finally their year to claim national glory.