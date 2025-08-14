Sandy Secondary School celebrate A Level and BTEC success

Celebrating with year 13

Sandy Secondary School is thrilled to announce a fantastic set of A-Level and BTEC results for our Year 13 cohort of students for this academic year.

Based on initial analysis, the results show a strong performance across all key measures, and sustained improvement on results from 2024.

The school said "We are particularly delighted that these strong results come off the back of our recent Ofsted visit, which reaffirmed the previous inspection grading of ‘Good’ for our sixth-form provision.

"The percentage of students achieving A*-B, A-C and A-E have all increased compared to last years figures, as is our Average Point Score. This reflects the huge amount of hard work that students and staff have put into the past two years of academic study, providing students with the foundation to now go on to the next stage of their journey, whether this be university, apprenticeship or career path.

Sandy Secondary School

"Notable departments that have performed very strongly include Business Studies, Drama, Maths, Media and Photography.

"We could not be prouder of the students for their hard work and perseverance to help them achieve such a strong set of results. For many of them, these are now the springboard for their next stage of study. Some notable success include Thomas Foreshaw, Kieran Sargeant and Mason Bennetts who each achieved five qualifications, including a number of A* and A grades across the subjects studied. Notable mentions can also be given to Alex Lin, Sophie Coleman, Emily Newheiser and Millie Hassall for a strong set of results across multiple subjects."

Karen Hayward, Executive Principal, commented: “These results reflect the incredible hard work and dedication of the students and staff, the students have been wonderful to work with and I wish them well on the next stage of their learning journey. I would also like to thank the parents and guardians of the students, for their support throughout. Everyone of the students has met their goals and they should be extremely proud of what they have achieved, I know I am proud of all of them”.

Andrew Rutter, Head of School, added: “I am so incredibly proud of the students and all that they have achieved this year. These results reflect the many hours of learning and dedicated revision that students have put in. Not only have they developed academically, but they have grown to become mature, respectful and compassionate members of our community. I know that they have such a bright future ahead of them and they should be incredibly proud and confident in the young people that they have become and am very much looking forward to hearing about their future achievements”

