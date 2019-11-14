Shuttleworth celebrates Love Our Colleges Week

Shuttleworth College near Biggleswade helped to fly the flag for Love Our Colleges week from October 12 to 18.

Vice principal of The Bedford College Group, Em Lowe, brushed up on her heavy equipment training to operate a tractor.

A Shuttleworth College spokeswoman, said: “Em, who was formerly in the armed forces, has HGV licences and as a civilian drove tankers before turning to teaching. Handling a tractor was a certainly a change from the desk work!

“Meanwhile Group chief executive office and principal Ian Pryce CBE, famous for his songs for special occasions, produced the “official” Association of Colleges tune to the Queen song Can Anybody Find Me Somebody to Love, replacing “somebody” with “a college”.

Back at the Bedford riverside campus, the official opening of the Virtual Reality Suite, based within the Advanced Engineering Centre, was a cause for celebration.

Costing more than £200,000 enabled by a generous donation by the Connolly Foundation, the suite gives students access to state of the art technology for use across a range of courses including engineering, construction, computing and 3D design.

At the Shuttleworth College campus in the country park setting of Old Warden, students can take a wide range of land-based learning courses. These can include degree level learning and even lead on to a Masters in horticulture.

The Bedford College Group offers education and training in Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

To view the video, go to https://youtu.be/HukG47M4R0M