Shuttleworth Collage rated 'good' by Ofsted - but safeguarding needs to improve

Inspectors spend three days at the college, which currently has 28 residential students aged under 18, and 20 aged over 18.

At its last inspection, in January 2018, Ofsted inspectors judged the provision to be outstanding.

But this time the overall experiences and progress of youngsters were judged to be good, as was the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

And how well young people are helped and protected needs to be improved before it can be handed a 'good' rating in that area, added the report.

The report said: "Students benefit from the strong care and support that they receive from the dedicated staff. The students enjoy an enriching and engaging learning environment. Students are overwhelmingly positive about their residential experience.

And they praised the excellent relationships between staff and students, adding students made progress in a wide range of areas.

Inspectors said: "Staying in residence is fun, helps students to establish and maintain friendships and enhances students’ well-being."

But it added that accommodation needs attention - with dirty windows and many rooms having nowhere to hang towels.

Students also said that the water pressure in one of the halls of residents is too weak on the top floor for them to be able to wash their hair effectively.

The inspectors also noted procedural shortfalls in safeguarding, and noted that there had been tow incidents when the conduct of staff outside of the residential team has raised significant safeguarding concerns.

It added: "On one of these occasions, college safeguarding leads did not share information with the local authority designated officer (LADO) until after the college had investigated the concerns. This meant that the process was potentially compromised as the LADO was prevented from directing the investigation."

However, the report praised the leaders and managers at the college.

It said: “The manager tenaciously promotes and disseminates learning and development in, and understanding of, equality and diversity to residential students and the wider college. This serves to challenge discriminatory beliefs and encourage positive change

"Leaders and managers ensure that students’ views are routinely and proactively sought and responded to. As a result, the students’ voice is a significant presence in the college. Students are encouraged to use their voice to make positive social change. This has led to staff and managers creating initiatives in response to current affairs. Staff and students challenge victim-blaming language and attitudes towards gender-based violence. Under the title ‘It is not OK’, they created publications and posters to reverse the narrative.”

Vice Principal Em Lowe at the college said: “We’re grateful to Ofsted for recognising our strengths and, because this is why inspections are important, in identifying some areas where we needed to tighten up our practices and procedures to ensure all our residential students enjoy the highest quality of experience at Shuttleworth College. Action is already being taken with regard to the recommendations.