Shuttleworth College hosts successful Outdoor Adventure Careers Event

Shuttleworth College in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, part of The Bedford College Group, hosted an Outdoor Adventure Careers Event on Wednesday (20/11). The event provided students with the opportunity to meet a wide range of employers from the outdoor adventure sector.

Students engaged with representatives from renowned organisations, including Shuttleworth Adventure Centre, Grafham Water Activity Centre, PGL, Lochgoilhead Scout Centre, and many others.

They were able to ask questions, gain insights, and explore potential career paths within the outdoor education and adventure industry.

Jon Goodwin, Head of Outdoor Adventure & Uniformed Services at Shuttleworth College, said: “The purpose of the event is to engage with the Outdoor Education Industry, to showcase the range or employment opportunities available to the students at the college and to allow the many businesses in the attendance to interview students for employment after they have completed their studies.

Grafham Water Activity Centre meeting with students of Shuttleworth College.

“The event was a huge success with companies attending from all over the country. The employers were impressed with the calibre of the students and the professionalism they showed throughout the day.

"A big thank you to Jess Day (Outdoor Education Lecturer at Shuttleworth College) for coordinating the event, the organisations for travelling across the country to meet and interview our students and to the students for all their hard work in the lead up to the day."

Shuttleworth College remains committed to providing students with meaningful opportunities to connect with industry professionals, helping to prepare them for successful careers in the outdoor adventure sector.

For more information about Shuttleworth College and its programmes, please visit The Bedford College Group’s website - https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/