Sixth Form students take over university radio station

Students from Luton Sixth Form College took control of the airwaves during their annual ‘Takeover’ of the University of Bedfordshire’s award-winning community radio station, Radio LaB.

Across three days, students studying BTEC Sound Design and Podcasting hosted live shows from Radio LaB’s industry-grade studios on the Luton campus. The hands-on experience allowed them to develop their technical and presenting skills while broadcasting to a real audience across the county.

The students’ brief was to produce vibrant, youth-focused content for listeners aged between 16 and 24. The result was a mix of upbeat music and features covering everything from pet peeves and holidays to mystery taste tests.

Jake, one of the students taking part, said: “This is a great experience and really good fun. It’s so good to have the chance to actually go live!”

Luton Sixth Form students in Radio LaB. Photo: University of Bedfordshire

Listeners who missed the live shows, which were broadcast between 8am – 3pm on Wednesday 2 – Friday 4 July, can catch up via Radio LaB’s ‘On Demand’ feature here.

Terry Lee, Senior Tutor in Radio & Audio and co-ordinator of Radio LaB, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Luton Sixth Form College back to Radio LaB for another Takeover week. It’s always inspiring to hear their energy and creativity on air. Andy and the students bring fresh ideas and enthusiasm each year, making it a standout annual event for the station. We’re proud to give these talented young broadcasters a real platform to connect with our community.”

Radio LaB is run by student volunteers and has won multiple national awards for its programming. It provides students with practical industry experience in a professional environment, ensuring they are ready to thrive in their media careers after graduation.

Andy Waterfield, Luton Sixth Form College media teacher, said: “Every year we love coming to the University for such an exciting week. The students learn so much about professionalism, preparation, and then managing live radio broadcasts. It really makes our college course a unique opportunity.”