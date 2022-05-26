Staff and students at Everton Heath Primary School proud to name new building Jubilee House

Chair of Governors Nabeel Mardi shared some of Everton Heath’s history with the audience and told them having 'Jubilee' in the name of the new building was significant as the first building, in the early 19th Century, was called ‘Jubilee Barns’.

He also pointed out the progress the school has made in the last seven years after numbers on roll dropped to 42, and explained that the four-point plan set out then had largely been achieved.

“The first thing was to save the school,” he said. “So we became a full primary. The second was to academise and we joined The Cam Academy Trust. The third was to grow - attract more pupils and increase capacity, which these classrooms are helping us to do, and the fourth was to develop a strong and clear pathway to secondary school.”

The opening ceremony.

Stephen Munday, CEO of the Trust, highlighted a sign painted on the ground as you walk into the school which reads ‘Progress in Partnership’ as he reiterated the Trust’s commitment to the school.

“We are grateful for past celebrations, for this current one and we can be confident in the future,” he said. “In partnership this school can do great things.”

Everton Heath is part of a new group of primary schools within the Trust which are working more closely together to share good practice.

They have teamed up with neighbours Gamlingay Village Primary (GVP) as well as Offord Primary School to form the West Village Partnership.

This is being overseen by new Executive Head, Shelley Desborough, who has moved from her role as head of GVP. Dawn Henry is the new head at Gamlingay.

The plaque on Jubliee House, which marks not only its opening but Everton’s conversion to a primary school in 2017 and joining the Trust in 2018, was unveiled by Trust chair Sue Williamson and Deputy Chair of Governors Doreen Gurney.

Mr Munday and a pupil from each year group also planted a tree in the school grounds to mark the occasion and the KS2 pupils performed an empowering song 'When I Grow Up' from Matilda, the musical.