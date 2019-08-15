Stratton A-level pupils make the grade in Biggleswade

There were smiling faces at Stratton Upper School again this year, as students received their A-level results.

With almost 20% of grades at A* or A, and 2 out of 3 grades being C or higher, students’ hard work has clearly paid off and they are confidently looking forward. Once again despite the new specifications, Stratton has seen very strong performance in Mathematics and the Sciences, and vocational, work-based routes also returned excellent results.

Successful Stratton students

The leavers this year are pursuing a range of different opportunities, with 95% of students accepted into their choice of university for a wide range of courses. However, increasingly many students are choosing work based routes and are holding offers of employment in fields such as Business, Hairdressing, Accountancy, Surveying, IT, Blacksmith & Metalworking, Electrical Installation, Equine Management and Thatching. Many of these being confirmed apprenticeships.

A spokesman said: “We are particularly proud of the resilience and determination our students have shown over the course of their studies and none more so than the eight students who started their sixth form journey three years ago on our Level 2 programme and then progressed to Level 3/A Level programme.

“Their destinations include a range of options – from Illustration at university, to a career in the Police Force. Sam Ward, who finished with an A and 2 Merits, will be studying through the Open University with a view to go on to teacher training.”

At A Level, the top performer this year was Matt Pittkin with 4 A*s, who will now go on to read Physics at Nottingham University.

Further individual success stories include; Stephen Day (A*A*AA) who will read Maths at Durham; Annabel Davies (A*A*AA) who will go on to read Biology at Surrey, Sam Fee (A*AA) who will read Civil and Structural Engineering at Sheffield, Kyle Masterson (A*A*AB) who will study Finance and Management at Loughborough and Amy Williams (A*A*AB) who will be going to Leeds to read English Literature with Creative writing. Will Robinson (A*A*A), will be going to Warwick for Maths and Statistics. Stratton would also like to recognise the achievements of Zoe Fung, who has shown significant resilience and determination throughout the Sixth Form and is off to study Chemistry, at Birmingham University.

The spokesman added: “In addition to all of the above, many of our students’ success have also been recognised in the form of awards through the Connolly Foundation and Merit scholarship schemes at university.

“We are immensely proud of all our students and wish them all the very best on the next stage of their journey.”