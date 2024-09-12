Stratton School celebrates first day as full 11-18 secondary school

Excitement filled the air as Stratton School, part of Meridian Trust, opened its doors last week for the very first time as a full 11-18 secondary school.

The first day of the new term was charged with energy as students from Years 7 to 13 gathered to experience a fresh start at Stratton School. The journey from upper school to a full secondary school has been years in the making, and the first day has set the tone for an exciting adventure ahead.

Principal, Sam Farmer, said: “This is an incredibly positive milestone for Stratton School and we are thrilled to embark on this new journey with our amazing students, staff, and community. It’s more than just a new structure; it’s a re-imagining of what our school can offer, from a high-quality education to a range of fantastic opportunities and experiences.

“A significant amount of work has gone into preparing high-quality learning environments for our students over the summer, including a new sixth form café for our Matt King Sixth Form students, new classrooms and new library and reading support pods.

Students showcasing the new uniform and branding at Stratton School.

"I am very grateful for the support of Meridian Trust, Central Bedfordshire Council, Concertus Design and Property Consultants and Borras Construction in delivering these transformations. We are also proud to welcome over 35 additional members of staff this year, who we know will make fantastic additions to our team.”

One of the standout features of this academic year is the introduction of Stratton School’s new uniforms. Designed with both style and comfort in mind, the new uniforms symbolise the school's renewed identity. The rebranding of Stratton School has also seen the introduction of a dynamic new logo and values; Be Kind, Be Engaged and Be Ambitious; and the school grounds proudly display the updated branding.

In addition to these exciting changes, Stratton School has partnered with a new catering provider, Caterlink, to raise the standard of school dining to new heights. With a focus on nutritious, delicious, and diverse meals, the catering service promises to enhance the daily experience of students and staff alike.

The first day saw an incredible atmosphere as both staff and students arrived with excitement and enthusiasm for the term ahead. Staff have already been impressed with how students of all ages are embracing the change.

Students enjoying the sunshine in their new uniform at Stratton School.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our students,” continued Sam Farmer. “From the way they have adapted to the changes, to their positive attitude and sense of belonging, they truly embody the values we stand for. Stratton School is not just a place for learning—it’s a place where young people are known, valued and supported to achieve their best.

“As we begin this exciting new chapter as a full secondary school, the future looks bright. With a renewed sense of purpose, modern branding, exceptional catering, and students who are truly invested in our values, Stratton is poised for a successful year—and many more to come.”

Stratton School will be holding an Open Evening on Thursday, October 17 at 6.30pm so Year 6 parents can find out more about the school and its offer.

Students in Year 11 and their parents can also attend the Matt King Sixth Form Open Evening on Thursday, November 7 at 6.30pm.

More information about both dates can be found on the school’s website: https://www.stratton.school/