Stratton School’s Wizard of Oz: An immersive trip down the Yellow Brick Road

The Wizard of Oz production by Stratton School delivered an unforgettable and immersive experience, bringing to life the beloved adventures of Dorothy and her friends. With over a year of planning, the school crafted a family-friendly production that welcomed all year groups to journey down the Yellow Brick Road.

As new students joined Stratton School in September, auditions for the production began, featuring solo song performances for those vying for speaking roles. Every auditioning student learned a choreographed dance from the show and participated in scene workshops led by Drama Teacher Mr. Guiver. As rehearsals progressed, the students’ dedication and talent became evident, shaping an exciting and vibrant performance.

Sam Farmer, Principal at Stratton School, said: “The enthusiasm and excitement from the students was palpable. The hard work from both the students and staff created an exciting atmosphere of creativity and collaboration. This production was not only a celebration of what can be achieved when young people are provided the opportunity to express themselves through the arts, but a proud moment for Stratton School.”

The production featured an immersive set, including a Yellow Brick Road that extended into the audience and Cathryn Lawson, Curriculum Lead for Creative Arts at Stratton School, shared: “It was very exciting to see the set take shape, and it was installed just a week before the show opened. The set created challenges, but the stage crew adapted to wheeling large scenery items around, ensuring the cast and crew remain safe in the wings.”

Cathryn continued: “The Meridian Trust team provided us with lighting and sound support for our productions. They always take the time to teach our students, enabling them to control the lights and sound themselves in future productions.”

The production week was a resounding success with Adam depicting the clumsy but clever Scarecrow, Elisa as a captivating and encouraging Dorothy, Sam the cowardly king of the forest and Peace the stiff but caring Tin Man. Flory and Ivy were truly magical as Glinda and the West Witch!

One parent shared their child “came home in tears on the first night, upset that there were only two more performances left. What an endorsement for the Creative Arts department. The joy from performing and making others smile and the camaraderie of a shared euphoric experience with new friendships is something you don't get in quite the same magnitude from any other faculty.”

Another audience member praised the cast’s efforts: “You could tell the whole cast had worked incredibly hard. Their performance was truly amazing, with beautiful singing and live music throughout the show. The students are very lucky to have such incredible and inspirational teachers to help them on their journey!”

A particularly entertaining highlight of the show was the cast’s nightly improvisation when transitioning from their Oz characters back into their Kansas counterparts. Uncle Henry, the Sheriff, and others humorously filled the space while the leads made their costume changes, much to the audience’s delight. Additionally, the energetic Jitterbug dance, choreographed by Stratton alumni and local dance teacher Jas Staunton, added a dynamic flair to the production.

The achievements of both students and staff culminated in an interactive celebration, with audience members in the immersive area joining in with party poppers, poppies, and bubbles.

Stratton School may not be in Kansas anymore, but excitement is already building for their next KS3 production, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, set to take the stage on July 7, 2025.