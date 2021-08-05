Students at Stratton Upper School got to hold the EFL Championship Trophy during a visit from newly promoted Norwich City FC.

The football club brought the trophy to the partner school for a showcase event to celebrate winning the Championship title.

Norwich City FC won the Championship with a club record 97 points and secured an immediate return to the Premier League for the 21-22 season.

Students with the EFL Championship Trophy

To celebrate the occasion, Norwich City FC invited select partner schools including Stratton Upper School, to participate in a Championship Trophy Showcase event.

This great occasion was a fantastic opportunity for the school’s staff and student sports groups to be involved in the celebrations and to inspire them in their future career ambitions.

Norwich City FC Regional Development Programme recently announced the launch of their football and education programme which is delivered in partnership with Stratton Upper School.

The first cohort of students on the programme start in September 2021 and will provide further opportunities in the way of academic learning and football delivery.

Principal Roz Hodges with the EFL Championship Trophy

On the visit, Stratton Upper School Principal, Roz Hodges said: “We are so grateful to Norwich City FC’s Regional Development Programme for selecting our school to bring the trophy to and providing this unique experience for our students.

"Many of our young people are passionate about sport and wanting to pursue studies and careers in this field.

"This trophy visit has given our students the extra encouragement and aspirations to achieve big and always strive for success.

“Our partnership with the Norwich City FC Regional Development Programme has already helped our students with many positive educational and football opportunities and we look forward to seeing how the progress continues next academic year when the full course is up and running.”