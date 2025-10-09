The Bedford College Group celebrates Green Libraries Month with award-winning author Dr Amy-Jane Beer
Dr Beer, a distinguished biologist and the author of more than 40 books, delivered two captivating talks exploring humanity’s relationship with nature and the creative process. The first talk, “Be Astonished,” examined how reading and writing can inspire and nurture imagination, while the second, “Rivers, Wildness and Reciprocity,” highlighted the collective responsibility to the natural world.
Both sessions featured lively Q&A discussions, offering attendees the opportunity to engage directly with Dr Beer. Guests were also able to view displays of her work and purchase signed copies of her books.
Angela Harding, Group Head of Libraries and Learning Resources, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating: "The two talks were a fantastic way to launch our Green Libraries Month. Events like this provide students with a rare chance to engage with inspiring figures like Dr Amy-Jane Beer. The opportunity to ask questions about her writing and ideas not only enhances their understanding of literature and environmental issues but also encourages creativity and critical thinking. We were thrilled to see students visiting the library afterwards to continue discussing these important themes with Amy."
The event was a great success, with attendees praising the talks as insightful and inspiring, an ideal start to the College Group’s Green Libraries Month celebrations.
For more information about The Bedford College Group, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/