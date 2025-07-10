The Bedford College Group hosts first-ever group-wide higher education graduation ceremony

Yiannis Koursis OBE, CEO of The Bedford College Group had the pleasure of presenting certificates to Higher Education students.

For the first time in its history, The Bedford College Group proudly hosted a large-scale, group-wide graduation ceremony last week (04/07) to celebrate the achievements of its graduates.

The event brought together students from Bedford College, Central Bedfordshire College, Shuttleworth College, The Bedford Sixth Form, The Corby Sixth Form, Tresham College Corby, Tresham College Wellingborough and Tresham College Kettering, marking the successful completion of their Higher Skills and Higher Education programmes across a diverse range of subjects.

Graduate Laura Jeffery, who completed the CMI Level 5 Certificate in Management and Leadership through Blended Learning, said: “I’m really proud to have graduated with The Bedford College Group. It’s a great achievement and a milestone I’ve worked hard for. I’ve had great support from my tutor and the College throughout, and completing my course will help me take the next steps in my career and continue developing my skills. Graduation day was such a fun experience, taking part in the procession through town and celebrating with friends and family made it very special.”

Held in Bedford, the celebration featured a formal procession through the town centre, where graduates in their robes were cheered by families, friends, staff, and members of the public before the official ceremony began. Distinguished guests, including the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire and the deputy Mayor of Bedford, added to the sense of occasion, underlining the group’s vital role in shaping the region’s future workforce.

Yiannis Koursis OBE, CEO of The Bedford College Group, said: “This is a truly historic day for The Bedford College Group. We have always celebrated student success, but now, for the first time, our graduates get to graduate in style. They walk across the stage cheered on by friends, family, and staff. It’s a moment of pride that signifies just how far they’ve come and a proud moment for our entire College Group community. It symbolises not only academic achievement but the spirit of transformation and community that defines The Bedford College Group.”

To explore the courses available, visit: https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/