'Unreserved apology' from Central Beds councillor who referred to SEND children as 'troublesome'

Central Beds Council HQ and inset, councillor Frank Firth

A Central Bedfordshire councillor and governor at a special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) school has apologised for using the derogatory phrase “troublesome child” in a meeting.

Conservative Northill councillor Frank Firth made the remark while asking a question during a Central Bedfordshire Council children’s services overview and scrutiny committee debate, last month.

The reference was picked up at the time by Independent Ampthill councillor Mark Smith, who considered councillor Firth’s choice of words inappropriate to use about SEND children.

“I think we’d all agree that’s not the language we should be using,” councillor Smith told the meeting. “They’re all children with SEND,” he explained.

Central Bedfordshire SEND action group also highlighted the issue afterwards. But the group said on Thursday (October 6), after being sent the apology: “We’re grateful to have received this message from councillor Firth.”

Councillor Firth wrote to the group saying: “I apologise for the tardiness in this message. But not being an active user of Facebook I was unsure as to the best method to respond to comments made against me.

“I now offer you my unreserved apology as to any offence I’ve caused to members of this action group.

“During a SEND quality assurance framework debate at the committee meeting in September, when asking a finance-related question, I used inappropriate language.

“At the time, I personally apologised to the councillor (Smith) and to the committee chairman (councillor Mark Foster) subsequently.

“My question was solely to confirm a funding query and not in any way meant to be derogatory to children with special needs.

“Being a governor at a special needs school, funding is an occurring issue. I was seeking assurance that finance was available in advance of education, health and care plans (EHCPs).

“Would you please accept my sincere and unreserved apology for the inept wording of that question and any subsequent issues I may have inadvertently brought about?”

The action group has campaigned tirelessly for a faster pace of SEND reforms in Central Bedfordshire.

A fresh plan is being produced currently by CBC and its health partners to respond to three areas of SEND performance in Central Bedfordshire.

That follows a revisit by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to examine improvements to the local offer of the council and BLMK integrated care system (ICS).

A summer inspection assessed progress against the six areas of weakness outlined in a critical report in February 2020, three of which no longer require monitoring.

Following councillor Firth’s gaffe, the action group headlined a social media post: “Backwards CBC Tory makes SEND blunder”.

The article went on to say: “Councillor Firth’s last notable mistake occurred when he was asked to read out a statement from one of his residents about SEND failures and gave his own positive interpretation of it instead.”

