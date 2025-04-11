Almost two dozen people died from heat in Bedfordshire last summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Almost two dozen people died due to the heat in Bedfordshire last summer, new figures show.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An environmental charity said the country is "clearly unprepared for rising extreme temperatures" and called on the Government to tackle the increasing health threats posed by heatwaves.

UK Health Security Agency figures show 21 heat-related deaths took place in Bedfordshire during the four heat episodes of summer 2024, which corresponds to 28 deaths per million population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, 1,311 such deaths were registered across England over the same period, including 282 more than anticipated, based on the observed temperatures during the summer and the historic temperature-mortality relationship in the country.

A patient bed on an NHS hospital ward in England. Picture: PA

The UKHSA health alerting system identifies, categorises, and communicates when adverse temperatures are likely to impact the health and wellbeing of the population.

A yellow heat-health alert is issued when a period of heat is unlikely to impact most people, but could affect those who are particularly vulnerable, while a more serious amber alert is issued when wider impacts are expected, with potential for the whole population to be at risk.

A heat episode takes place when the UKHSA issues an amber warning in at least one region, or when the mean Central England Temperature reaches at least 20 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four episodes met this definition in 2024, comprising a total of 14 days – the fourth lowest number of days since records began in 2016.

The higher-than-anticipated number of deaths in three of the four heat episodes came despite relatively cooler conditions, which prompted only yellow heat-health alerts from the UKHSA.

A total of 467 heat-associated deaths were registered during the second heat episode which took place between July 18 and 20, for instance.

Older people were more at risk during last summer's heat episode, with 521 deaths per million people aged 85 years and over, and 111 per million people aged 75 to 84 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie O’Connell, senior policy adviser at Green Alliance, said the number of heat-related deaths across England last summer shows the country is "clearly unprepared for rising extreme temperatures".

She warned "climate change exacerbates existing health inequalities", but insisted "the health impacts of climate change, like extreme heat, are avoidable".