Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust pays out £6.4 million in gynaecology negligence claims

A gynaecology chair stands in the consultation office. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

New data has revealed how much Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has paid out in gynaecology negligence claims in the last five years.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Freedom of Information request by Medical Negligence Assist revealed that of all NHS Trusts in England with gynaecology-related claims lodged against them, Bedfordshire Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has paid out the highest amount in damages.

NHS Trusts in England have paid out £170m for such claims between financial years 2019 and 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Bedfordshire, the Trust has reported 40 gynaecology-related claims and incidents of medical negligence in the past five years.

And in that time, it has settled 19 claims with the damages coming to a total of £6,373,779.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust declined to comment on the figures.

Across the country, the top reasons for the negligence claims included failed sterilisation, operator error, wrong diagnosis, failure/delays in diagnosis and failure to act on abnormal test results.