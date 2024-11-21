BIGG Healthcare Survey to lobby for healthcare improvements in Biggleswade

The BIGG Healthcare Survey has been launched by from left, Cllr Paul How (Biggleswade West), Cllr Hayley Whitaker (Biggleswade West) and Cllr Gareth Tranter (Biggleswade East)

A new healthcare survey for Biggleswade started this week received 600 responses in just two days.

The BIGG Healthcare Survey aims to capture the healthcare needs of Biggleswade including barriers faced accessing healthcare, what new services residents would like to see and where in Biggleswade they would like to see them located.

The survey has been started by Central Bedfordshire councillors Hayley Whitaker (Biggleswade West), Gareth Tranter (Biggleswade East) and Paul How (Biggleswade West) in response to residents’ concerns over healthcare.

It is intended to reach as many people as possible so that the results are representative of the local population and that survey data will be used to lobby for healthcare improvements in the town.

Urging residents to complete the survey, Cllr Hayley Whitaker, said: “As Biggleswade councillors we are always listening to your needs and we often experience many of the same issues that you do.

“The number one thing you are concerned about as residents is access to healthcare and we couldn’t sit back and do nothing.

“We are launching the BIGG Healthcare Survey to collect as much data as we can around your healthcare experiences and needs.”

Click here for the councillors’ video launching the survey.

“We want to gather as much data as we can to get a truly representative picture of the healthcare needs and wishes of Biggleswade residents.

"We have seen in other towns in Central Bedfordshire that having real data from residents does have an impact on healthcare providers – it’s difficult to argue against several thousand voices.

“As Independent Network Councillors we can’t sit back and do nothing on healthcare so please help us to bring about a change by completing the BIGG survey.

“Over the coming weeks there will be updates and opportunities to discuss your concerns with us in more depth so join the Facebook group and keep up to date with what we’re doing.”

Cllr Paul How added: “We will use the data as really powerful evidence to lobby Government, the NHS, Central Bedfordshire Council and anyone that can influence decisions on healthcare in the town.”

And Cllr Gareth Tranter said: “I couldn’t just sit back and do nothing. Healthcare is the number one concern for our residents by quite some margin and this survey will provide much needed clarity on what healthcare improvements they want to see, and where, as Biggleswade continues to grow.”

Cllr Whitaker is also reaching out to people to help promote the survey. She added via a FB post: “We have 1000s of postcards with details of the survey waiting to be delivered to Biggleswade homes. We have already made a start but there are only three of us – we need some help.

“If you can spare us some time, even if it’s just half an hour, to deliver the postcards to one or two streets close to where you live that would be incredibly helpful.

“If you have more time to help that’s also fantastic. If you think you can help us please drop us a message with your details and where you’d be happy to deliver – we need to cover all parts of Biggleswade and even some of the surrounding areas if we can.”

Click here to access the survey.