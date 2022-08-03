The protection zone

A case of bird flu (Avian Influenza) has been confirmed in captive birds in the Blunham area – with a 3km protection zone being put in place.

All captive birds within the area – shown here – must be housed. Bird keepers are also being asked to complete an online survey if they keep birds of any number, species or breed within the zone.

Bird flu is highly prevalent in wild birds but when a captive bird is infected, the Government put measures in place to prevent the spread in other captive birds in the local area. The protection zone covers Blunham, Church End, Tempsford, parts of Sandy, Roxton and Great Barford.

If your birds show any sign of disease, you must report it immediately by calling the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301.

A Central Beds Council spokesman explained: “Signage will be in place in the local area warning residents of the case. Whilst this might seem alarming, bird flu is a very low risk to humans. Humans can only become infected if they touch an infected bird. Bird flu is highly prevalent in wild birds, so it is vital you do not pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds.”