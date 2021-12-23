Highest ever number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Central Beds

Central Bedfordshire has recorded its highest ever number of new Covid-19 cases in the past week.

In the week up to December 22, 3,114 new cases were recorded in the area - an increase of 929 compared to the previous week.

And as of December 21, there were 96 people in hospital being treated by Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and 11 in ventilation beds.

the week up to December 22, 3,114 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Central Bedfordshire

There were also eight deaths in the last reporting week.

Infections are now highest among 30-39 and 40-49-year-olds.

To date, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Central Beds is 50,819.

In the week up to December 22 Bedford recorded 1,533 new cases, up 454, with two deaths reported; Luton recorded 1,906 new cases, up 836, with five deaths reported; and Milton Keynes recorded 3,019 new cases, up 899, and one death.

Central Beds Council has warned that while the Omicron variant may be milder, the speed at which it is spreading could mean it has a greater impact than the Delta variant.

Omicron may be milder but could have bigger impact on us all

Imperial College London found around a 40 per cent reduction in the risk of being admitted to hospital for a night or more compared with Delta, while an Edinburgh University study suggested there was a 65 per cent lower risk of being hospitalised with Omicron.

A Central Beds Council statement said: "This is clearly good news if you test positive, but could still be bad news for all of us.

"It’s mostly younger, recently vaccinated people who’ve been exposed to the variant and they have greater immunity. However, more family mixing over Christmas could increase the number of older and more vulnerable people catching Covid-19.

"Our hospitals are already under pressure with Covid-19 patients, other winter pressures and there is a greater risk of staffing pressures due to the fast spreading nature of Omicron.

"If large numbers of staff have to isolate there will be massive pressure on hospitals and other essential services. Already we are seeing it. The number of NHS hospital staff off work because of Covid-19 rose by more than 50 per cent last week .

"Similar effects are likely in other essential services such as social care, transport and emergency services."

In Chronicle Country, the number of Covid-19 cases in the past week were:

Stotfold and Langford 197 cases

Arlesey 161 cases

Biggleswade North 127 cases

Shefford 123 cases

Biggleswade South 123 cases

Sandy 105 cases

Potton 100 cases

Silsoe and Shillington 75 cases

Heath and Reach 71