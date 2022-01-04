The former Mayor of Shefford, Paul Mackin, has been awarded an MBE for services to Local Government in the Queen’s New Year Honours.

Cllr Paul Mackin stepped down in July after an impressive 20 years as the town's Mayor but continues to work behind the scenes at the town council as Head of Special Projects.

The New Year Honours List for 2022 recognises the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the UK.

Cllr Paul Mackin has been awarded an MBE for services to Local Government in the Queen’s New Year Honours

A Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) is awarded to someone for making a positive impact in their line of work.

Cllr Mackin first joined Shefford Town Council in 1989, before being elected Deputy Mayor in 1998, and Mayor in May 2000 at the dawn of a new millennium.

He said: "It was a real surprise, I had no idea.

"I had an email but I thought it was a scam, and then I had another one and thought the same thing, and then when I got a letter in the post, I actually believed it and was in shock.

"At first, I did think is this really necessary, that's not why I do what I do. But, since then, I have been thinking about it and a lot of people have congratulated me and I am really pleased about it.

"It shows that a lot of people have got respect got me and what I have bee trying top do over the years.

"It is very rewarding. I have been overwhelmed by some of the comments from people. It has been really good.

"It's nice to be recognised by your peers, and the wider community, it is a real honour.

"It has definitely been a team effort, my wife has not been well, and this well be very rewarding for her, she has always supported everything I have done.

"That saying 'behind every successful man, there is a strong woman' could not be more true."

A spokesperson for Shefford Town Council said: "Shefford Town Council are extremely pleased and proud that Councillor Paul Mackin has been awarded the MBE for his services to the community.

"He thoroughly deserves this accolade in recognition of his dedication and commitment to the community, not just as a member of the Town Council, but with his 20 plus years’ service as a Fire Officer at the Shefford Fire Station and his other voluntary posts, including Governor of Shefford Lower School, Trustee of the Shuttleworth Volunteer Fire Service, member of the Tarmac Broom Quarry Trust, and member of several committees of the Bedfordshire Town and Parish Council Association.

"Paul joined the Council in May 1989, was Deputy Major from 1998 to 2000, when he was then elected as the Mayor of Shefford for from 2000 to 2021.

"Over those twenty years of his leadership, the Council has built up strong links with the local schools, Bedfordshire Police, and other key partners in the community.

"He has led us into the 21st century, dealing with the expansion of our community, including instigating the purchase of the Council Offices (Shefford House), the purchase of the right to hold a weekly Charter Market, the creation and growth of the Youth Programme, and in the latter years, leading the delivery of the Market Town Regeneration Fund project, the High Street Improvement programme, the Shefford Emergency Response Team and the COVID-19 Emergency Support Line.