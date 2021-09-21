Number of Covid patients at Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust remains stable

Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust was caring for 62 coronavirus patients in hospital as of last Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14 was up from 61 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by two in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 60.

Bedford Hospital

Across England there were 6,344 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 888 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 17 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 8%.

The figures also show that 48 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 12. This was down from 65 in the previous seven days.