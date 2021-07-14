Public Health chiefs in Central Bedfordshire warn pandemic is far from over despite restrictions easing next week

Restrictions are ending but the pandemic isn’t over.

That's the message from Public Health bosses at Central Bedfordshire Council.

And as the Government has confirmed Monday (July 19) will be so-called 'Freedom Day' when most legal restrictions will end, removing social distancing and social contact restrictions - Public Health is urging the public to "proceed with caution".

In Central Bedfordshire, cases in the last week have rapidly increased

In Central Bedfordshire, cases in the last week have rapidly increased - and are higher than neighbouring Luton or Bedford - with 147 new cases recorded on Monday and 159 yesterday (Tuesday).

In a statement from Central Bedfordshire Council, it said: "We cannot simply revert instantly from Monday, July 19 to life as it was before Covid-19.

"Everybody needs to continue to act carefully and remain cautious."

Above all, the statement said, is get vaccinated.

"By next Monday, two-thirds of adults will have received a second dose and every adult will have been offered a first dose.

"It is the single most crucial thing now that you get that jab. A jab that could protect you and your family – and allow you, for instance, to go on holiday."

You can go to one of the nearby walk-in centres or book an appointment