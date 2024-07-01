Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Police have serious questions to answer after the death of a sergeant from Biggleswade, a coroner has stated.

Emma Whitting, senior coroner for Bedfordshire and Luton, has issued a Report to Prevent Future Deaths after an inquest found Nicola Forster had killed herself in her Biggleswade home in September last year.

The inquest, held on June 3, found Nicola, aged 45 “intentionally took her own life following a deterioration in her mental health which was exacerbated by the actions of her employer”.

In her report Ms Whitting said Ms Forster has worked with the Metropolitan Police for more than 22 years, mostly as a front line officer and in early 2020 joined the learning and development team at Hendon as a public & personal safety instructor sergeant, a job she loved. But she also struggled with mental and physical health issues, including work-related PTSD.

The inquest took place at the coroner's court in Ampthill - Google Maps

The report states: “Her mental health declined from autumn 2021 when she found herself under increasing pressure at work and lost access to counselling. An occupational health referral was discussed with her line manager but was not progressed until 23 May 2022 when, because her health had impacted on her ability to lead and supervise her team, she was also issued with informal management action.”

In the report, Ms Whitting said management decisions were more about managing upwards. “These decisions were at the expense of the deceased’s personal and occupational welfare and contributed to a further significant deterioration in her mental health,” she said.

Referring to a recent report by Baroness Casey on the culture of the Met, Ms Whitting said: “My investigation into Nikki’s death revealed clear evidence of officers, particularly the more junior ranking officers, having a fear of speaking out about their management and also an unwillingness, by the L&D Senior Management Team, to listen independently to the concerns raised. Furthermore the PSU (as well as the DPS investigation after Nikki’s death and your representation at the Inquest) appeared only to seek to support the role of senior management; even though the Inquest found that aspects of Nikki’s management had been seriously deficient and had contributed to her death.

"I believe there remains evidence of a culture of poor management and institutional defensiveness, as highlighted in the Baroness Casey Review, which these changes do not address.”

The full report can be found at https://www.judiciary.uk/prevention-of-future-death-reports/nicola-forster-prevention-of-future-deaths-report/

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Police Sergeant Nicola Forster. We are truly saddened by the loss of a colleague, and in such tragic circumstances.

“It is vitally important that all our officers and staff feel properly supported at work. Ensuring that we do this well is all-the-more essential given the significant demands that come with working in policing.

“Over recent months we have been investing heavily to improve officer and staff wellbeing. This includes better trauma support, increasing the amount of psychological screening, launching an enhanced wellbeing programme and increasing our team of counsellors.

“Alongside, we have introduced new leadership development programmes at all levels to ensure we are proactively supporting our line managers in building and maintaining the skills they need, as well as increasing the level of local specialist HR support in place for managers.”

The Met has until August 15 to respond to the report.