Covid-19 vaccination centre in Biggleswade will close in two weeks - here's why

A Covid-19 vaccination centre in Biggleswade will close in two weeks.

Biggleswade Hospital, Potton Road, will shut its doors on Wednesday, December 14. Eligible people will be able to "grab a jab" up to and including that date, with no appointment needed. The closure is due to changes to the delivery of the Covid-19 vaccination to resemble other vaccinations, such as for flu.

After the closure, residents can still go to most pharmacies, GP practices, ‘pop up’ vaccination centres, and outreach clinics.

Covid-19 autumn boosters are available to people who are: aged 50 or over; pregnant; aged five and over and at high risk due to a health condition; aged five and over and at high risk because of a weakened immune system; aged 16 and over and lives with someone who has a weakened immune system; aged 16 and over and a carer, either paid or unpaid; a frontline health and social care worker.