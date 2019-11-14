Daring Langford woman is shaving all her hair off for Children in Need

A kind-hearted Langford woman has pledged to have all of her hair shaved off for Children In Need as a thank you for the support it gave her school when she was little.

Nicola Clark, 38, will be saying goodbye to her bob at 1.30pm on Friday, November 15, when she heads down to Bobby’s Unisex Salon in Hitchin Street, Biggleswade, for her charity challenge.

The Greggs employee used to take part in sponsored bakes for Children in Need when she was at school, and has also previously raised £300 when she completed a walk from Hitchin to Biggleswade with her mother.

Nicola said: “I have always been a big supporter of Children In Need. When I was a little girl I went to a school for special needs.

“It’s always been one of the shows I’ve always loved and when I was younger my school, Hitchmead [now the Ivel Valley School], got a big cheque for £1,000 from Children In Need. Every year I have done a swim or walk for the charity, but this year I wanted to do a bigger challenge.

“I thought ‘Why not shave my hair off?’ People think I am mad but they are one hundred per cent supportive.

“My mum, my sister and nephews think I’m crazy, too!”

Nicola has always been a fan of the show and her favourite presenter was Terry Wogan.

She is excited about her latest challenge for Children In Need, but admits that the thought of going completely bald is “nerve wracking”.

Nicola concluded: “I think that people need to support Children In Need – who else is going to do it? They need as much help as they can.

“It’s not like any other charity – the show happens once a year and they make a big difference to all the children around the UK. Even in my little part of it, there’s children with special needs, and children in poverty.

“Please give what you can to this brilliant cause – even if it’s 50p, 10p, anything! That way you are doing something for the brilliant Children In Need. A big thank you to everyone for supporting me.”

There are sponsor forms in Greggs and Bobby’s in Biggleswade, or you can visit the website justgiving.com and search “Nicola’s head shave” to donate online.