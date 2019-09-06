Dementia Adventure coming to Biggleswade to help carers

A series of free events run by Dementia Adventure has become a beacon of light for thousands of unpaid and unqualified family carers across the UK - and now the charity is coming to Biggleswade.

Bedfordshire residents who look after loved ones with dementia, which is now one of the main causes of disability later in life, can visit the support and information session taking place at the Sea Cadets HQ today in Biggleswade (September 6), from 12noon to 3.30pm.

According to recent findings of the Alzheimer’s Society, those affected by dementia are still waiting for government care reforms, leaving them to foot a bill of almost £15 billion of their own money in the last two years.

Furthermore, the complexity of the condition, which can account for the costly care bills, has left family carers struggling to cope with day-to-day life.

Anne Swindell, who previously volunteered for Dementia Adventure, but has since been a recipient of their support when her mum was diagnosed with the condition, said: “After my mum was diagnosed, it was like her existing capacity was lost. We became invisible; even for us as carers, it is very isolating.

“After my brother went to a session, he suddenly became so much more connected to Mum; they even had a better relationship than before she was diagnosed. The laughter from the games they play is truly special.

“The events really help you understand the process of the disease, and what it is like for the person suffering from it.”

At the session, carers are given advice and practical tips on how to connect with their loved ones, how to overcome communication barriers, and ways to continue ‘living’ with dementia, including the benefits of contact with nature and the outdoors.

It is delivered by experienced trainers, who also offer the opportunity to network with local support organisations and other family carers.

Call 01245 237548 for details.