Six per cent of three-year-olds In Central Bedfordshire have visible dental decay, with an average of three teeth affected, a survey has revealed.

An oral health review of five-year-olds showed that 14 per cent of children in the district have dental decay, which is significantly lower than the national average.

Poor oral health has a significant impact on quality of life, particularly for children and young people, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s social care, health and housing overview and scrutiny committee.

Pain and discomfort can affect children’s nutritional intake, said the report. “That impacts their general health and development, as well as issues, such as self-esteem and school attendance. Dental decay is largely preventable.

“The oral health needs assessment for children and young people was refreshed this year. It identifies any potential gaps in services within the remit of local authorities.

“Prevalence of dental decay in five-year-olds varies by ethnicity, with highest levels seen in Asian or Asian British children. Each child with dental decay has on average three affected teeth.

“National data shows a strong relationship between dental decay and deprivation, illustrating clear inequalities in oral health.”

Central Bedfordshire commissions a small oral health improvement team, which aims to provide a range of evidence-based interventions and reduce any inequalities, added the report.

“Services target those at risk of poor oral health, while supervised toothbrushing programmes focus on early years settings.

“Toothbrushing kits are distributed by health visitors to children receiving specialist support services at their six-month review point, as part of the healthy child programme.

“All children receive them at their nine- to 12-month review, and at their integrated health and education review at two to two-and-a-half years.

“The evidence base for fluoridation of water to improve oral health is strong. Since 2022, the powers to introduce, vary or terminate fluoridation schemes lie with the Secretary of State for Health.

“Dental access is an ongoing issue nationally and locally. BLMK integrated care board (ICB) is responsible for commissioning dental services, receiving the delegated dental budget of £61m for a population of just over one million.

Dental contractors have workforce shortages of dentists, dental nurses and therapists. The ICB is keen to support recruitment, retention, training and upskilling dental practice staff.

CBC’s assistant director for public health Celia Shohet said: “Lynn (ICB) suggested its responsibility is to provide a chair for treatment and our (CBC) role is to reduce the number of people who need to get into the chair.”

Conservative Dunstable South councillor Philip Crawley referred to aspects of the report of which many people might be unaware.

“It says old toothbrushes can be as effective as new ones, while manual brushes are just as good as electric,” he explained.

“Brushing within ten minutes of eating doesn’t damage your teeth. Fluoride varnishing I’ve never heard of until today.

“Some of the smaller things we could be shouting about louder, such as whether you should use mouthwash or chewing gums.”

The ICB’s associate director of primary care contracting and development Lynn Dalton added: “The whole dental contract needs to be reviewed. This process was last done in 2006.”