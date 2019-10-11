A kind-hearted Biggleswade woman who suffered a missed miscarriage is determined to help other expectant parents who have lost an unborn child.

Alice Wright, 23, is the Beds and Herts ambassador for Cradle, which provides comfort bags and counselling to mums and dads who lose a baby during pregnancy – usually before 20 weeks.

Left: Comfort bags. Right: Alice.

The charity helps Bedford Hospital and has also partnered with Lister Hospital, launching in January 2020.

Alice said: “Cradle is a not-for-profit national charity.

“We provide comfort bags with shower gels, shampoos, toothbrushes – because parents can be admitted to hospital without anything. It won’t bring their baby back, but it’s that little bit of home comfort.

“Cradle offers free counselling services, too, and it is opened up to men – we need to make sure the father is Okay. You can do it as a big family.”

Alice is passionate about helping others, because she herself suffered from a missed miscarriage, which is when a baby dies during a pregnancy, but there are no signs or symptoms; you may only find out during a scan.

Cradle can also help families who have experienced a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, or pregnancy of unknown location, and can reach out to those who have lost a baby at a late stage of pregnancy.

Alice said: “I went for a scan on May 4, 2017, and the nurse said: “I don’t know if this will come as a surprise, but there’s no heartbeat.

“We were given a leaflet and told to sit in another room. But no-one came. I ran out screaming and crying.”

Alice had an operation to remove her baby girl, who would have been called Sophia, on May 9. She remembers that during that difficult time, there was one nurse who “just gave me a big hug”.

Now, Alice, a trainee paramedic, is hoping to raise awareness among ambulance crews about how scary it can be for mums to lose a baby and how to comfort them.

Social media:

Facebook- Cradle: Beds & Herts

Twitter- cradle_alice

Instagram- Cradle_EPL

email- Cradlealice2@gmail.com

Phone- 07957994929