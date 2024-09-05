Fewer suicide deaths registered in Central Bedfordshire last year - but figures remain higher than before pandemic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fewer suicide deaths were registered in Central Bedfordshire last year, new figures show.

It comes as the rate of registered suicide deaths across England and Wales reached the highest level in more than two decades.

The Samaritans described the latest figures as "shocking", and said the situation should be treated as a "public health crisis". The charity called on the government to take action in the upcoming October budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures have been published ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day next week.

A woman showing signs of depression. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA

Organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention and the World Health Organization, World Suicide Prevention Day takes place on September 10 every year and sees people come together around the world to raise awareness of the issue.

Office for National Statistics data shows 28 suicide deaths were registered in Central Bedfordshire last year – down slightly from 29 in 2022.

In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, 22 suicides were registered in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, the number of suicides registered increased by 8 per cent from 5,642 to 6,069, the equivalent of 11.4 deaths per 100,000 people, which was the highest rate seen since 1999.

Figures are based on deaths registered in each calendar year, rather than the date the death occurred.

Jacqui Morrissey, from Samaritans, said the figures were "even worse than expected".

She added: "The autumn Budget is a chance for this Government to break its silence and commit to proper investment for suicide prevention with the same ambition that we have seen drive down smoking rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These figures are the final wake-up call: suicide is preventable but not without real action."

On October 30, Chancellor Rachel Reeves will deliver the first autumn Budget under the new Labour government, where she is expected to ask Whitehall departments to find further savings.

Ms Morrisey also highlighted a growing regional divide. The North West had the highest suicide rate at 14.7 deaths per 100,000 people, more than double London's rate of 7.3 per 100,000.

Suicide rates locally are calculated over a three-year rolling average. In Central Bedfordshire, 9.4 suicides per 100,000 people were registered between 2021 and 2023 – the highest figure on record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "Local areas must not be left scrabbling around for the funding they need to save lives."

There was also inequality between men and women, with males making up around three-quarters of suicides nationally.

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Every suicide is a tragedy and these figures show a clearly worrying trend, which this Government is committed to reversing.

"We know that people with mental health issues are not getting the support or care they need. That’s why we will fix our broken health system to ensure that we give mental health the attention and focus it deserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alongside acting to improve mental health support, we will work across government to tackle the underlying causes of unequal health outcomes including suicide, across the country."

Contact Samaritans for free at any time on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org to find out more about the charity and how it can help.