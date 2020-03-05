Four sick people found in back of lorry in Biggleswade test negative for coronavirus

Four people held in isolation over concerns they may have coronavirus have tested negative for the disease, Beds Police has confirmed.

The four were among 16 Somali immigrants found in a lorry in an industrial estate in Biggleswade at around 3.10pm on Thursday, February 27.

Coronavirus (stock image)

It is understood that the four people suspected of carrying the virus were isolated in a block of flats in Bedford while Bedfordshire Police had been working closely with Public Health England and Bedford Borough Council to manage the public health risk.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "The risk in relation to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the local community was considered to be low, and the four remained in self-isolation in local accommodation while tests were completed as a precaution.

"Following the negative test results, the four will now be handed over to immigration services for processing."