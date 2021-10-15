Patients’ satisfaction with booking a GP appointment is on the rise, despite a public row brewing over whether doctors are seeing enough people face-to-face.

The majority of patients (71%) had a good experience booking an appointment, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

This is up from 65% in the 2020 survey.

The issue of whether GPs are offering enough face-to-face appointments as Covid-19 restrictions ease remains hotly debated.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has now unveiled a £250m package for GPs in England to improve access to their services - but only if they increase the number of in-person consultations.

GP groups have responded angrily, accusing ministers of failing to grasp the scale of the staffing crisis affecting surgeries.

The patient survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst rated surgeries in Biggleswade and Sandy and beyond.

They also shed light on people’s experiences of booking an appointment locally.

Here we reveal the GP practices in the Biggleswade area which were voted the easiest to make an appointment at.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their experience of booking an appointment was ‘very good’.

Sandy Health Centre There were 263 survey forms sent out to patients at Sandy Health Centre. The response rate was 39.5%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 30.2% said it was very good and 40.2% said it was fairly good.

Dr Collins and Carragher and Neal, Lower Stondon Surgery There were 261 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr Collins and Carragher and Neal. The response rate was 46%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 29.7% said it was very good and 34.1% said it was fairly good.

Ivel Medical Centre, Biggleswade There were 265 survey forms sent out to patients at Ivel Medical Centre. The response rate was 40%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 27.5%] said it was very good and 41.3% said it was fairly good.

Arlesey Medical Centre There were 326 survey forms sent out to patients at Arlesey Medical Centre. The response rate was 41.7%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 27.2% said it was very good and 43.9% said it was fairly good.