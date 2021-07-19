Potton family use pilot wheelchair loan scheme

British Red Cross and Tesco have teamed up to distribute wheelchairs on a click-and-collect basis.

The pilot scheme - which is being offered once a week - aims to help vulnerable people regain their independence.

Becky Patton, 41, from Potton, has already found the service invaluable.

Her 13-year-old son broke his ankle playing football, throwing a family holiday to Sherwood Forest into jeopardy.

Becky said: “He was stuck at home and couldn’t put any weight on it."

Desperate to get away, Becky tried to change the holiday, but everything was booked up.

“It was either cancel completely, or just go anyway,” she said. “That’s when I had the idea of trying to get a wheelchair.”

An online search led Becky to the British Red Cross mobility aids service, operating pop-up wheelchair loans from the Tesco car park in Bedford's Riverfield Drive.

“The whole process was very easy and straightforward,” she said. “We drove over to Tesco and found the Red Cross van in the car park. Everybody I dealt with was so nice and helpful – I thought it was an excellent service.”

Geoff Cheshire, head of the Mobility Aids Service at the British Red Cross, said: “We know there’s a need for a service like this and we’re delighted that Tesco is helping to make it happen by providing car park spaces for our teams to use.”

To reserve a wheelchair, visit the Red Cross online booking system or call 0300 456 1914, and make a donation when booking.