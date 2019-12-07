Pudsey’s smiling thanks to brave Langford woman’s headshave and collection!

A kindhearted Langford fundraiser has collected £521 for Children In Need after daring to go completely bald for charity.

Nicola Clark, 38, has made a grand total of £521 after bravely having her head shaved at Bobby’s Salon, Biggleswade.

Nicola said: “Before, I was really nervous and started to panic - but I love it. Many people say that it really suits me and my nephews rub my head for good luck!”

Nicola would like to thank everyone who donated, and she also collected a separate £600 by dressing as a unicorn to help her employer, Greggs, collect for Pudsey.