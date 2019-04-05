Step free boost for Biggleswade station is a step in the right direction

Biggleswade Station will receive a share of £300m of funding to improve accessibility.

The new funding will help thousands of people every day in North East Bedfordshire use trains more easily to get to work, to access vital services, to travel across the country, and to visit family and friends.

This follows an extensive campaign, over many years, which culminated in a bid in 2018, supported by Alistair Burt MP and backed up with individual representations from almost 100 constituents and a petition submitted by the Bedfordshire Rail Access Network campaign group.

North East Bedfordshire MP Alistair Burt said: “I am absolutely delighted that the Government has chosen Biggleswade Station to receive this funding. Local campaigners have worked tirelessly for years drawing attention to the struggles faced by those who have difficulties using the station. This funding will help to create an obstacle free, accessible route from the station entrance to the platform.

“There is well evidenced support from the community for these proposals, and I will work with the council, Govia Thameslink and campaigners to ensure the plans are made public as soon as possible so that station users will have a chance to be involved in their development.”

Nusrat Ghani, Transport Minister, said: “Everyone should be able to access our rail network and I am pleased to announce that Biggleswade will now become a fully accessible station in the next stage of the programme.”