Stotfold GP surgery which 'Requires improvement' breached regulation and is slammed for 'inability to access practice'

A damning report has been published about a Stotfold GP surgery, which reveals that the practice was in breach of a regulation.

Larksfield Surgery, Arlesey Road, has been given an overall rating of 'Requires improvement' from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), with "the most significant concern" from patients being the "inability to access the practice".

The inspectors also found a breach of one regulation in relation to governance.

However, Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) says that it is working with the surgery as it "rapidly addresses" the issues raised.

Larksfield Surgery, Stotfold. Image: Google Maps.

Explaining the regulation breach, the report states: "Arrangements and processes for identifying and managing risks, issues and performance were not always effective. These included risks relating to fire, Legionella, infection prevention and control, medical emergencies, the appropriate and safe use of medicines, and for making sure staff had the skills, knowledge, and experience to carry out their roles safely and effectively.

"Patients’ needs were not always assessed, and care and treatment were not always delivered in line with national guidance. People could not access the care and treatment they needed when they needed it."

The practice received the following poor ratings for key areas: 'Safe' - Requires improvement; 'Effective' - Requires improvement; Responsive - Inadequate; and 'Well-led' - Requires improvement. However, for 'Caring', the surgery was rated as Good.

"For those patients who had been able to get an appointment, positive experiences were reported in their interactions with clinical and non-clinical staff, " states the report. "However, several people described negative interactions, citing rude clinical staff and reception staff who were rude or unhelpful. This often was in relation to trying to make an appointment."

Indeed, the CQC received 560 feedback responses about Larksfield Surgery, with concerns raised about access.

Criticisms were reported about a "lack of available appointments and booking processes", "long queues", and "difficulty contacting the practice by phone".

The report states: "People often were directed to, or sought out, care and treatment from elsewhere, such as A&E."

Concerns were also raised about "poor communication", prescription access, and staffing - both in terms of the numbers and type of staff available.

The report reveals: "Data from the GP patient survey 2023 showed the practice was significantly below the local and national averages for patient satisfaction in respect of access."

Meanwhile, in terms of management, the report states: "Compassionate, inclusive, and capable leadership was not evident at all levels. Staff told us they felt able to speak up but that their voice may not be heard. There was no clear vision for the practice that had been shared with staff."

A spokesman for Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board said: “We are aware that the Care Quality Commission has published its report, following a visit to Larksfield Surgery in Stotfold earlier this year."

“We have been supporting the practice through a change of management which took place following the inspection, and we continue to work with the surgery and its staff as they rapidly address the issues raised by the CQC’s report."

The service is provided and run by Larksfield Surgery Medical Partnership.